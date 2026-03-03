Respect the jersey, respect each other



It said everything that Andy Farrell celebrated Ireland’s last-gasp defence more than their flourishing attack in London. The coaching box scenes were wild. After Ireland failed to go to a dark place in Paris, Farrell demanded it at Twickenham and they dug in repeatedly, even when the game was over as a contest.



As the graph below shows, missed tackles in Paris led swiftly to French tries and breaks, but Ireland have improved notably in their ability to deal with those moments.



% of missed tackles leading to a try or break



Ireland had to make 44% of all of their tackles against England inside their own 22, underlining how much pressure they came under in that area. Yet it remains a worry that only Wales have conceded more linebreaks than Ireland in this championship. The attack in London was fun but moments of scramble defence provided Farrell’s highlights. Most memorable of all was Stuart McCloskey’s remarkable trackback.

